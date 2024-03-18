Carnival Corp. [CCL] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $20

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.67%. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 9:42 AM that Holland America Line’s 2025-2026 Mexico and Pacific Coast Seasons Offer Rare Great Bear Rainforest Itinerary and Sea of Cortez Cruises.

Noordam to take guests through British Columbia’s historic Inside Passage on unique itinerary, rich with wildlife and nature.

– Holland America Line opened its 2025-2026 Mexico and Pacific Coast seasons, including longer calls at unique ports like Mexico’s Loreto and Topolobampo, and a new seven-day Great Bear Rainforest itinerary — a rarely cruised route that reveals the beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Cruises run from August 2025 to May 2026 and range from one day up to a 29-day Collectors’ Voyage.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock rose by 86.25%. The one-year Carnival Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.31. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.56 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 978.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.07M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 23941796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corp. Fundamentals:

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

CCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corp. [CCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.