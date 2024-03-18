Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] Is Currently 77.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cardlytics Inc [NASDAQ: CDLX] gained 77.15% or 6.31 points to close at $14.50 with a heavy trading volume of 18830926 shares. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:03 PM that Cardlytics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

“The fourth quarter capped a transformational year for Cardlytics,” said Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics. “With our cost structure rebalanced, we can now focus on building a best-in-class platform with top-tier targeting and a differentiated user experience that will help deliver the best outcomes for our partners, their customers and our advertisers.”.

The daily chart for CDLX points out that the company has recorded -24.36% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 774.99K shares, CDLX reached to a volume of 18830926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDLX shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Cardlytics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Cardlytics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on CDLX stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CDLX shares from 72 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardlytics Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for CDLX stock

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.85. With this latest performance, CDLX shares gained by 122.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 327.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.58 for Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cardlytics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardlytics Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardlytics Inc go to 44.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]

The top three institutional holders of CDLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CDLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CDLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.