Zomedica Corp [ZOM] is -32.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] loss -3.31% on the last trading session, reaching $0.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica Announces Publication of Research Concluding TRUFORMA(R) Platform is More Accurate Diagnostic Test for Feline Hyperthyroidism than Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) Platform.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research study favorably comparing the capabilities for the diagnosis of feline hyperthyroidism of its novel, point-of-care TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) diagnostic platform to chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) platforms currently broadly utilized by reference laboratories globally.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The authors conclude that, “this new TSH-BAW assay more accurately identifies hyperthyroid cats than the current TSH-CLIA assay and would improve the early diagnosis of hyperthyroidism.” The article, titled “Evaluation of a novel, sensitive thyroid-stimulating hormone assay as a diagnostic test for thyroid disease in cats” was published in American Journal of Veterinary Research and is available here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38382201/. Zomedica Inc, provided technical assistance and sample testing reagents, however, Zomedica did not provide financial support or funding for this research and did not have any influence on the results.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 5922897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 102.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

Trading performance analysis for ZOM stock

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1397, while it was recorded at 0.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1752 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.