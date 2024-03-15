Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] moved down -3.09: Why It’s Important

Zions Bancorporation N.A [NASDAQ: ZION] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -3.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.80. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM that ZIONS BANCORPORATION REVISES TIME FOR 2024 Q1 EARNINGS RELEASE.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) previously announced its earnings release schedule for the first quarter of 2024. Zions is maintaining the date of April 22, 2024, but is revising the scheduled time from 5:30 p.m. ET to 9:30 a.m. ET. Earnings press release and presentation material will be available prior to market open.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2836657 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for ZION stock reached $5.90 billion, with 148.15 million shares outstanding and 145.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 2836657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $45.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation N.A shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation N.A stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZION stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation N.A is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 7.46.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.20, while it was recorded at 41.12 for the last single week of trading, and 36.16 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zions Bancorporation N.A’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Earnings analysis for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zions Bancorporation N.A posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZION. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zions Bancorporation N.A go to 4.83%.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]

The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZION stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZION stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.