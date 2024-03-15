Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $135

Yum Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Taco Bell’s Women’s History Month Spotlight – Carmen S.

Over the last 12 months, YUM stock rose by 8.26%. The one-year Yum Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.34. The average equity rating for YUM stock is currently 2.28, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.59 billion, with 281.00 million shares outstanding and 280.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, YUM stock reached a trading volume of 3078806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $144.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Yum Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Yum Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on YUM stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts increased their price target for YUM shares from 126 to 146.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum Brands Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

YUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.03, while it was recorded at 139.18 for the last single week of trading, and 130.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Yum Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

YUM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum Brands Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum Brands Inc. go to 12.89%.

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.