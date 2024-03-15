why Roku Inc [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.58

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $64.66. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Roku’s Chief Financial Officer to Participate at KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit.

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that Chief Financial Officer Dan Jedda will present at KeyBanc’s Emerging Technology Summit on March 6, 2024. Jedda is scheduled to participate in a fireside conversation at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Roku’s Investor Relations site at https://www.roku.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.46 percent and weekly performance of 2.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 4889473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $84.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Roku Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 53.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -28.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.25, while it was recorded at 64.43 for the last single week of trading, and 78.76 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc [ROKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Institutional Ownership

