why International Paper Co. [IP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.02

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.19 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:30 AM that ETHISPHERE NAMES INTERNATIONAL PAPER AS ONE OF THE 2024 WORLD’S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® FOR THE 18TH TIME.

Annual recognition highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.

International Paper (NYSE: IP), a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, received the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 3378025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Co. [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $38.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for International Paper Co. stock. On September 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IP shares from 26 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Co. [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.80, while it was recorded at 36.29 for the last single week of trading, and 34.43 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Co. [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Co. [IP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Co. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Co. [IP]

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.