why D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.98

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -3.14% on the last trading session, reaching $150.32 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2024 Second Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2024.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Thursday, April 18, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 246190. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 50132. The teleconference replay will be available through April 25, 2024. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through July 31, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 5424636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $165.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $148 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.16, while it was recorded at 153.29 for the last single week of trading, and 127.61 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 8.99.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 2.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 5.88%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.