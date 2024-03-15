Wall Street Analyst Initiated Microvision Inc. [MVIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Microvision Inc. [NASDAQ: MVIS] slipped around -0.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.08 at the close of the session, down -10.17%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM that MicroVision Announces $150 Million At-The-Market Equity Facility.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar technology and ADAS solutions, today announced that it has entered into a $150 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering sales agreement with Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho and Craig-Hallum Capital Group, who are acting as the sales agents.

Under the sales agreement, MicroVision may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate value of up to $150 million through any of the sales agents.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, MVIS reached a trading volume of 6917969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microvision Inc. [MVIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVIS shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Microvision Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2017, representing the official price target for Microvision Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on MVIS stock. On November 13, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for MVIS shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvision Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has MVIS stock performed recently?

Microvision Inc. [MVIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, MVIS shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Microvision Inc. [MVIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Microvision Inc. [MVIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Microvision Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.04 and a Current Ratio set at 4.23.

Earnings analysis for Microvision Inc. [MVIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microvision Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microvision Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Microvision Inc. [MVIS]

The top three institutional holders of MVIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MVIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MVIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.