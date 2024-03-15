Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BorgWarner Inc [BWA]. What else is Wall St. saying

BorgWarner Inc [NYSE: BWA] closed the trading session at $32.03. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM that BorgWarner Partners with Manufacture 2030 to Reduce Supply Chain Emissions.

Partnership will support BorgWarner in reaching Scope 3 emissions reduction goal.

Suppliers will be encouraged to use tool to track energy usage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.66 percent and weekly performance of -0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, BWA reached to a volume of 3199175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $39.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $45 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on BWA stock. On November 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BWA shares from 47 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BorgWarner Inc [BWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for BorgWarner Inc [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.55, while it was recorded at 32.24 for the last single week of trading, and 38.30 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BorgWarner Inc posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc go to 10.90%.

The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BWA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BWA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.