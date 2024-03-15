UBS lifts American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [NYSE: AXL] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.54 at the close of the session, up 0.31%. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM that AAM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

AAM Delivers Sequential Margin Improvement.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, AXL reached a trading volume of 3374261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $7.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on AXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

How has AXL stock performed recently?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, AXL shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 6.60 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings analysis for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc go to 30.10%.

Insider trade positions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]

