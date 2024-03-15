Telsey Advisory Group lifts Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE: DKS] price surged by 15.47 percent to reach at $29.05. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Delivers Largest Sales Quarter in Company History.

– Delivers 2.8% Fourth Quarter Comparable Store Sales Growth – – Guides to Growth in Sales and Profitability in 2024 –.

Delivered 2.4% full year 2023 comparable store sales growth, driven by a 1.6% increase in transactions.

The one-year DKS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.38. The average equity rating for DKS stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $200.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $140 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DKS stock. On August 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DKS shares from 160 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. is set at 6.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

DKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.83 for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.66, while it was recorded at 189.68 for the last single week of trading, and 134.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. Fundamentals:

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

DKS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. posted 2.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. go to 6.45%.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] Institutonal Ownership Details

