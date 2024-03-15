Stifel slashes price target on VAALCO Energy, Inc. [EGY] – find out why.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. [NYSE: EGY] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 19.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.34. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 5:44 PM that VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

VAALCO Reports Record Financial Results and Shareholder Returns Following Year of Expansion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6629644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VAALCO Energy, Inc. stands at 5.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.89%.

The market cap for EGY stock reached $561.55 million, with 121.40 million shares outstanding and 103.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.88K shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 6629644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VAALCO Energy, Inc. [EGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGY shares is $8.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy, Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

How has EGY stock performed recently?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.65. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.43 for VAALCO Energy, Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. [EGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Earnings analysis for VAALCO Energy, Inc. [EGY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VAALCO Energy, Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAALCO Energy, Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for VAALCO Energy, Inc. [EGY]

The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.