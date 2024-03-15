Splunk Inc [SPLK] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

Splunk Inc [NASDAQ: SPLK] closed the trading session at $156.51. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Splunk Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results.

Increased Annual Recurring Revenue 15% to $4.2 BillionAchieved Q4 GAAP Net Income of $427 MillionGenerated over $1 Billion in Annual Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.73 percent and weekly performance of 0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 4405791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Splunk Inc [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $154.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Splunk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 132.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 26.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

SPLK stock trade performance evaluation

Splunk Inc [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.98 for Splunk Inc [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.34, while it was recorded at 156.54 for the last single week of trading, and 133.92 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc [SPLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Splunk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Splunk Inc [SPLK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Splunk Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 238.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc go to 25.10%.

Splunk Inc [SPLK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.