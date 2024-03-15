Spero Therapeutics Inc [SPRO] Stock trading around $1.74 per share: What’s Next?

Spero Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SPRO] gained 4.82% or 0.08 points to close at $1.74 with a heavy trading volume of 4475863 shares. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Spero Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating Results and Provides a Business Update.

On track for topline data from SPR720 Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in treatment-naive and treatment-experienced non-refractory NTM-PD patients, expected in 2H 2024.

Initiated enrollment in PIVOT-PO, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of oral Tebipenem HBr in cUTI.

The daily chart for SPRO points out that the company has recorded 34.88% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 216.94K shares, SPRO reached to a volume of 4475863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRO shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Spero Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Spero Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $40, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spero Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

Spero Therapeutics Inc [SPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, SPRO shares gained by 19.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for Spero Therapeutics Inc [SPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5331, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3903 for the last 200 days.

Spero Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spero Therapeutics Inc posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,275.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spero Therapeutics Inc go to 36.90%.

The top three institutional holders of SPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.