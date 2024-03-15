Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX] gain 57.30% so far this year. What now?

Nano X Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: NNOX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.02. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Nanox Announces AI Software Increases Identification of Patients with Vertebral Compression Fractures, an early sign of Osteoporosis, Up to Six-Fold.

– According to early findings in the ADOPT study, Nanox.AI software improves detection of key risk factor for osteoporosis, outperforming UK National Health Service national average.

– Findings demonstrate real-world impact of integrating AI technology in routine chest and abdomen CT scans to improve detection of spine fracture, an early sign of osteoporosis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4515986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano X Imaging Ltd stands at 9.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.88%.

The market cap for NNOX stock reached $574.05 million, with 55.09 million shares outstanding and 51.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, NNOX reached a trading volume of 4515986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Nano X Imaging Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Nano X Imaging Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano X Imaging Ltd is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has NNOX stock performed recently?

Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, NNOX shares gained by 67.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nano X Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Earnings analysis for Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano X Imaging Ltd posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNOX.

Insider trade positions for Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX]

