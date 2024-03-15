Morgan Stanley lifts Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [NYSE: BVN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.36%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 11:10 PM that Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q23) and full year (FY23) ended December 31, 2023. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Over the last 12 months, BVN stock rose by 111.36%. The one-year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.72. The average equity rating for BVN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.39 billion, with 253.72 million shares outstanding and 253.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, BVN stock reached a trading volume of 3492193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $14.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $8.60 to $10.30. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $11.10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

BVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 15.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.71 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

BVN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR go to 18.43%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.