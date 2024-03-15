Mizuho slashes price target on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] – find out why.

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.12%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Emerson to Provide Integrated Hydrogen Mobility Technologies to H2 Hauler.

Emerson technology enables the safe and efficient management of hydrogen terminal operations and remote monitoring of H2 Hauler distribution network.

H2 Hauler, an Australian-based company that designs, manufactures and certifies storage and distribution equipment for compressed hydrogen, has selected global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) as its technology partner to provide a consolidated and integrated hydrogen mobility business management system.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock rose by 32.88%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.65. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.12 billion, with 572.00 million shares outstanding and 568.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 2878392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $119.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $104, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 249.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.39 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.98, while it was recorded at 110.23 for the last single week of trading, and 94.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

EMR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 12.29%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.