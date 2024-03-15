Mattel, Inc. [MAT] moved down -4.60: Why It’s Important

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] closed the trading session at $19.27. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Mattel Partners with Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas to Offer Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True.

The partnership delivers Barbie™ themed experiences for Atlantis guests in honor of the iconic fashion doll’s 65th anniversary.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today revealed a celebratory partnership with Atlantis Paradise Island to develop Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True, an immersive, Barbie-themed experience for all guests to enjoy in honor of Barbie’s 65th anniversary on March 9.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.07 percent and weekly performance of -1.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 4800230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel, Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $23.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Mattel, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.83, while it was recorded at 19.93 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel, Inc. [MAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel, Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 11.00%.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.