Market cap of Genius Group Ltd [GNS] reaches 11.00M – now what?

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.40. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 2:10 PM that Genius Group Completes FatBrain AI Merger, 150% Increase in 2023 Combined Proforma Revenue Guidance.

Following NYSE approval, Genius Group completed the merger, acquiring FatBrain AI in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Genius Group has acquired the AI software assets, customer relationships and specific operations of FatBrain AI, with an anticipated increase of approximately 150% in the Company’s 2023 pro forma revenue guidance to an estimated $76 million to $80 million, and an anticipated increase of $4 million in pro forma net profit guidance to $7 million to $9 million.

Genius Group Ltd stock has also gained 21.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNS stock has declined by -34.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.69% and lost -40.11% year-on date.

The market cap for GNS stock reached $11.00 million, with 27.71 million shares outstanding and 23.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 34908179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Group Ltd [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GNS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.78. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3788, while it was recorded at 0.3289 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7208 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: Institutional Ownership

