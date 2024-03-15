Market cap of BCE Inc [BCE] reaches 31.05B – now what?

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] price plunged by -4.84 percent to reach at -$1.73. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Bell installs aerial alarms on its network to help fight copper theft, resulting in local arrests.

Bell calls on provincial and federal governments to join the fight to protect critical infrastructure and increase fines and implement amendments to the Criminal Code.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Innovative aerial alarms launched across Bell’s network, with plans to expand deployment to more locations.

The one-year BCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.49. The average equity rating for BCE stock is currently 2.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BCE Inc [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $40.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for BCE Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

BCE Stock Performance Analysis:

BCE Inc [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.16 for BCE Inc [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.80, while it was recorded at 35.80 for the last single week of trading, and 40.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BCE Inc Fundamentals:

BCE Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

BCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BCE Inc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to 2.30%.

BCE Inc [BCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.