Market cap of Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] reaches 1.37B – now what?

Adma Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ADMA] loss -3.83% on the last trading session, reaching $6.02 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that ADMA Biologics Announces FDA Approvals of Extended Room Temperature Storage Conditions for ASCENIV™ & BIVIGAM®.

FDA Approval Provides for Room Temperature (25°C) Storage Conditions for up to 4 Weeks at Any Point During the 36-Month Approved Shelf Life.

Extends the Prior Room Temperature Storage Allowance for the Full 36-months for ASCENIV and BIVIGAM.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 3001359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adma Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Adma Biologics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adma Biologics Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADMA in the course of the last twelve months was 340.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

Trading performance analysis for ADMA stock

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adma Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adma Biologics Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]

