Market Analysts see TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] falling to $12. Time to buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.67%. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics Announces Schedule of Data Presentations for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab) in Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 2024 Annual Meeting.

Poster Presentation Title: MS Relapse Redefined: Distinguishing True Relapses from Pseudoexacerbations in the ULTIMATE I and II Trials Comparing Ublituximab vs Teriflunomide.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Over the last 12 months, TGTX stock rose by 3.23%. The one-year TG Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.71. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.37 billion, with 151.42 million shares outstanding and 139.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, TGTX stock reached a trading volume of 3432531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $55 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on TGTX stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGTX shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.67. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.02, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.18 and a Current Ratio set at 5.92.

TGTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.