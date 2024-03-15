Market Analysts see Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -2.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.58. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Tax Prep Service Scams Rank High on Taxpayers’ List of Concerns This Filing Season.

LifeLock experts advise how to keep your identity and refund safe while hiring pros to do your taxes .

As the annual ritual of tax season rolls on, an alarming number of Americans looking for help filing their returns are raising red flags around tax prep service scams. According to a recent consumer survey from LifeLock, a leading identity protection brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), sixty-one percent of Americans worry they might be targeted by common tax scams, which could result in identity theft, financial loss and could even land them in hot water with the IRS. They have reason to be concerned, as tax scams cost American taxpayers $5.7B in 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3437012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gen Digital Inc stands at 2.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for GEN stock reached $13.74 billion, with 640.00 million shares outstanding and 578.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 3437012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gen Digital Inc [GEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Gen Digital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has GEN stock performed recently?

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.24, while it was recorded at 21.96 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings analysis for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gen Digital Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 11.70%.

Insider trade positions for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]

