Karuna Therapeutics Inc [KRTX] moved up 2.41: Why It’s Important

Karuna Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KRTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.87%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Karuna Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update.

New Drug Application (NDA) for KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults under review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of September 26, 2024.

Results from the Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT in schizophrenia published in The Lancet.

Over the last 12 months, KRTX stock rose by 75.41%. The one-year Karuna Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.74. The average equity rating for KRTX stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.58 billion, with 38.08 million shares outstanding and 33.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.31K shares, KRTX stock reached a trading volume of 3302832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Karuna Therapeutics Inc [KRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRTX shares is $327.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Karuna Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Karuna Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karuna Therapeutics Inc is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19353.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.10.

KRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Karuna Therapeutics Inc [KRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, KRTX shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.02 for Karuna Therapeutics Inc [KRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.06, while it was recorded at 322.64 for the last single week of trading, and 227.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Karuna Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Karuna Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.31 and a Current Ratio set at 19.31.

KRTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karuna Therapeutics Inc posted -2.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRTX.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc [KRTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.