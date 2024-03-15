JMP Securities lifts Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] slipped around -1.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.92 at the close of the session, down -4.06%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 12:11 PM that Caesars Sportsbook Expands Mobile Wagering Statewide in North Carolina.

Sports fans 21 and older across North Carolina can get in on the action with the Caesars Sportsbook app on mobile or via desktop.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

After becoming the first sportsbook to offer mobile sports wagering in North Carolina on Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Lands and at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, Caesars Sportsbook is now accepting mobile sports wagers across the Tar Heel State. The full launch of Caesars Sportsbook, the premier sports betting platform operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), builds on the longstanding partnership between Caesars and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Sports fans 21 and older can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or access it via desktop when visiting caesars.com/sportsbook.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 5098271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $58.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $39, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CZR shares from 63 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.50, while it was recorded at 41.71 for the last single week of trading, and 47.29 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.