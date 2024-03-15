Frontline Plc [FRO] Is Currently 2.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.00%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM that REMINDER – Leading LNG, LPG, Crude & Product Tanker Shipping Companies Participating at Capital Link’s 18th Annual International Shipping Forum Monday, March 11, 2024 in New York City.

Attendance is complimentary to investors & qualified attendees.1×1 Meetings Available Upon Request.

Over the last 12 months, FRO stock rose by 34.36%. The one-year Frontline Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.81. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.34 billion, with 222.62 million shares outstanding and 143.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, FRO stock reached a trading volume of 2886235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $27.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Frontline Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FRO stock. On June 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FRO shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Plc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Frontline Plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 23.18 for the last single week of trading, and 19.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Plc Fundamentals:

Frontline Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

FRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontline Plc posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRO.

Frontline Plc [FRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.