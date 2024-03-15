For VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET], Analyst sees a rise to $3.40. What next?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.93 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that VNET to Announce Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 27, 2024.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 4370408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $3.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $6.60 to $2.90. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2023, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.20 to $5.90, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.56. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 26.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8368, while it was recorded at 1.7690 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7122 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VNET Group Inc ADR posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

Insider trade positions for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

