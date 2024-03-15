For Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM], Analyst sees a rise to $12.50. What next?

Rithm Capital Corporation [NYSE: RITM] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.86. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering of $775 million aggregate principal amount of 8.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “notes”). The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering for the reduction of indebtedness, including in connection with the Company’s tender offer for up to $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior unsecured notes due 2025, with the remainder of the net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. The notes will not have any registration rights.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Rithm Capital Corporation stock has also loss -1.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RITM stock has inclined by 3.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.15% and gained 1.69% year-on date.

The market cap for RITM stock reached $5.25 billion, with 483.23 million shares outstanding and 480.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 3467614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $12.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $9, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on RITM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76.

RITM stock trade performance evaluation

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rithm Capital Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corporation go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RITM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RITM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.