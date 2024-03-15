For Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] plunged by -$0.84 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.47. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:00 PM that Fluence Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific Region, Opens Local Office in Taiwan.

“We are proud to announce our expansion in Taiwan, a key market for energy storage in the Asia-Pacific region. Having already successfully collaborated with local partners to complete 10 storage projects in Taiwan, this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to the region,” said Jan Teichmann, SVP & President APAC at Fluence. “Harnessing our cutting-edge energy storage technology and leveraging our extensive field experience, we are committed to enhancing the reliability and stability of Taiwan’s power grid. Together with our customers, we aim to accelerate the pace of the energy transition, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future for the region.”.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Fluence Energy Inc stock has also loss -11.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLNC stock has declined by -34.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.55% and lost -43.52% year-on date.

The market cap for FLNC stock reached $1.71 billion, with 118.90 million shares outstanding and 70.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, FLNC reached a trading volume of 3055136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $32.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Fluence Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while ROTH MKM kept a Buy rating on FLNC stock. On November 08, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FLNC shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

FLNC stock trade performance evaluation

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.44. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -34.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.03 for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 14.72 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fluence Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluence Energy Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNC.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.