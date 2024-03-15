Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] Stock trading around $27.90 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.90. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Conagra Brands Unveils Meals, Sides and Snacks at Natural Products Expo West 2024.

New Foods Combine Convenience, Elevated Ingredients and Delicious Flavor.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies, is showcasing a diverse line-up of new meals, vegetable sides and snacks at Natural Products Expo West 2024 in Anaheim, California. Drawing inspiration from top culinary trends and popular restaurant offerings, Conagra’s latest arrivals thoughtfully combine quality ingredients, delicious flavor, and convenience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4341400 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conagra Brands Inc stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $13.34 billion, with 477.02 million shares outstanding and 475.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4341400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Conagra Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to 0.98%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.