Box Inc [BOX] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $36

Box Inc [NYSE: BOX] loss -0.84% or -0.25 points to close at $29.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2875981 shares. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Federal Defenders Office Powers Cloud Content Management with Box.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AOUSC) has selected Box to power secure cloud content management and collaboration for the Defender Services Office (DSO). With Box, DSO is able to securely share content internally as well as externally with investigators, Federal Public Defenders, and U.S. District Courts.

DSO supports Federal Public Defender Organizations and Criminal Justice Act panel attorneys around the country who represent indigent clients accused of committing federal crimes, such as drug trafficking, mortgage fraud, and terrorism. There are currently 82 authorized federal defender organizations in the U.S. that employ more than 3,700 lawyers, investigators, paralegals, and support personnel, and serve all federal judicial districts.

The daily chart for BOX points out that the company has recorded 16.96% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, BOX reached to a volume of 2875981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Box Inc [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $31.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Box Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Box Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on BOX stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 31 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for BOX stock

Box Inc [BOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for Box Inc [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.53, while it was recorded at 29.70 for the last single week of trading, and 27.06 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc [BOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Box Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Box Inc [BOX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Box Inc [BOX]

