Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Is Currently -4.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] slipped around -0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.89 at the close of the session, down -4.86%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:01 AM that BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $5.63 per share, which is equal to the closing price of BioCryst common stock on the grant date. The options and RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement or restricted stock unit agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 4035197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.12 and a Current Ratio set at 3.31.

Earnings analysis for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 44.80%.

Insider trade positions for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.