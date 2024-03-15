Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] moved down -3.49: Why It’s Important

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AQST] loss -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $5.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 5:23 PM that Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Pivotal Study for Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film Successfully Meets Primary and Secondary Endpoints and Provides Clinical Development Update Following FDA Meeting.

Anaphylm meets all predefined primary and secondary pharmacokinetic endpoints.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Anaphylm time to maximum concentration (Tmax) is consistently faster than autoinjectors.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 2188693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61.

Trading performance analysis for AQST stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 98.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 216.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 595.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.89 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]

The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AQST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AQST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.