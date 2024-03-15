Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] Is Currently -5.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [NYSE: BUD] slipped around -3.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $61.01 at the close of the session, down -5.48%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:30 PM that AB InBev Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Continued global momentum, partially offset by US performance, delivered all-time high revenue in FY23.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, BUD reached a trading volume of 11837061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $69.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BUD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

How has BUD stock performed recently?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.02, while it was recorded at 62.80 for the last single week of trading, and 58.97 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]

The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BUD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BUD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.