Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] is 40.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ALLO] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -7.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.49. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Allogene Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update.

Cema-cel Pivotal ALPHA3 First Line (1L) Consolidation Trial in Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL): Start-Up Activities Underway; Enrollment to Begin Mid-2024.

Cema-cel Phase 1 ALPHA2 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Enrolling Patients with Initial Data Projected YE 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4022902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allogene Therapeutics Inc stands at 9.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.80%.

The market cap for ALLO stock reached $756.42 million, with 144.44 million shares outstanding and 103.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 4022902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3981.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.30. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.58 and a Current Ratio set at 12.58.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]

The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.