Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM] Stock trading around $283.87 per share: What’s Next?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [NYSE: WSM] gained 17.76% on the last trading session, reaching $283.87 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 9:01 AM that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces a 26% quarterly dividend increase and a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 26% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $1.13 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 24, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 19, 2024. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, which supersedes the company’s current stock repurchase authorization.

“After our strong finish to 2023, we are proud to be positioned to increase our quarterly dividend 26% and expand our stock repurchase program to $1 billion,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These actions reflect our on-going commitment to maximize shareholder value and deliver returns to our shareholders.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 908.48K shares, WSM reached a trading volume of 5084533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $224.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $200 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $230, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on WSM stock. On October 31, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WSM shares from 116 to 144.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is set at 9.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for WSM stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 25.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.65 for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.85, while it was recorded at 248.73 for the last single week of trading, and 166.82 for the last 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. posted 5.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM]

The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.