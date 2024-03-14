William Blair lifts Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cardiff Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: CRDF] jumped around 0.92 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.40 at the close of the session, up 20.54%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Cardiff Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024.

“The posters we will be presenting at this year’s AACR meeting represent a broad view of the potential of onvansertib in several different cancer indications, including RAS-mutant mCRC, RAS-wild type mCRC, small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer,” said Mark Erlander, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Oncology. “In RAS-mutated mCRC, we are showing the underlying mechanism through which the combination of onvansertib and bevacizumab targets the hypoxia response pathway. We believe this mechanism explains the strong clinical results we have seen in both our Phase 1b/2 and ONSEMBLE second-line RAS-mutated mCRC clinical trials. The additional posters provide new insights and rationale for future clinical trials in other cancer indications.”.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 3950732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CRDF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 492.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has CRDF stock performed recently?

Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.82. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 196.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 205.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.51 for Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cardiff Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.41 and a Current Ratio set at 7.41.

Earnings analysis for Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

Insider trade positions for Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]

The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRDF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRDF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.