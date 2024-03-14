why T Stamp Inc [IDAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

T Stamp Inc [NASDAQ: IDAI] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.99 at the close of the session, down -8.33%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Trust Stamp announces the release of its new AI-Powered Age Estimation technology.

Trust Stamp announces the release of its new AI-Powered Age-Estimation technology designed to allow both online and offline enterprises to estimate the age range of a user based upon the capture of a facial image.

Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM has announced the commercial release of its new age-estimation technology using deep-learning algorithms. Andrew Gowasack, Trust Stamp’s President, commented, “Understanding the age of online users is critical not only to ensuring that services and content appropriate for mature audiences are not accessed by minors but also ensuring that services that are expressly designed to allow young people to interact are not infiltrated by adult users. This is increasingly being recognized by legislative initiatives, and in some cases, algorithmic-based age estimation is expressly being authorized. As with any product of this type, our technology cannot provide an exact age for a user but does provide a confidence level as to an age range allowing platform operators to focus document-based age verification on a subset of their users.” Andrew Gowasack went on to say, “We recently participated in a bake-off against an industry leader in the age verification field and based upon the performance of our deep-learning technology in that test, we are now negotiating the first commercial implementation for the technology. We can deliver this technology as a SaaS application through our Orchestration Layer, as an on-prem installation, via an SDK for integration into mobile applications or, potentially, as a stand-alone application that can run on the edge without Internet access. Although our first potential customer is an online platform, the demand extends to offline venues and can remove the need for more intrusive in-person requirements. This is a very substantial and fast-growing market opportunity for us and an excellent compliment to our existing identity authentication services.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 228.83K shares, IDAI reached a trading volume of 5746938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T Stamp Inc [IDAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDAI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T Stamp Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has IDAI stock performed recently?

T Stamp Inc [IDAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, IDAI shares dropped by -29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.73 for T Stamp Inc [IDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3523, while it was recorded at 1.0840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5317 for the last 200 days.

T Stamp Inc [IDAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T Stamp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for T Stamp Inc [IDAI]

The top three institutional holders of IDAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IDAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IDAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.