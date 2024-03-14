Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $27.82. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 6:15 PM that Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Fee Reductions for Franklin Multi-Asset ETF Portfolios.

Fee reductions for Canadian government bond fund and proposed mergers for ActiveQuant funds also announced.

Franklin Templeton Canada today announced fee reductions of 27 basis points for its Franklin Multi-Asset ETF Portfolios making it amongst the lowest fees for competitors offering multi-asset ETFs. With a five-year track record, the three ETF portfolios are actively managed using a dynamic asset allocation and ETF selection process tapping into passive equity and active fixed income ETFs. The portfolios are managed by the Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions team, which manages approximately C$100 billion in assets globally. Franklin Templeton Canada has managed multi-asset solutions in Canada since 1996.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.61 percent and weekly performance of -0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3638638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $27.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $24, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.86.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.59, while it was recorded at 28.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.37 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources, Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to 9.65%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.