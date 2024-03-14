Vroom Inc. [VRM] Is Currently 53.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] gained 53.83% or 6.12 points to close at $17.49 with a heavy trading volume of 4183081 shares. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Vroom Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Substantial Progress on Value Maximization Plan.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The daily chart for VRM points out that the company has recorded -82.37% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 69.92K shares, VRM reached to a volume of 4183081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRM shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 161.50.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.09. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.85, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 76.66 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vroom Inc. posted -48.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -55.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.