Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] Stock trading around $158.63 per share: What’s Next?

Valero Energy Corp. [NYSE: VLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.82%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:37 AM that Valero Energy Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.2 billion, or $3.55 per share, for the fourth quarter and $8.8 billion, or $24.92 per share, for the year.

Reported adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $8.8 billion, or $24.90 per share, for the year.

Over the last 12 months, VLO stock rose by 23.82%. The one-year Valero Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.79. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.74 billion, with 333.30 million shares outstanding and 330.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, VLO stock reached a trading volume of 4761632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $154.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. dropped their target price from $150 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $152, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corp. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.61 for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.97, while it was recorded at 151.69 for the last single week of trading, and 129.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Valero Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

VLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corp. posted 8.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.