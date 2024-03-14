Stifel lifts International Game Technology PLC [IGT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] closed the trading session at $21.74. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:31 PM that IGT Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE:IGT) announced that its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, March 12, 2024, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual. IGT’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes the Company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of IGT’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.IGT.com, and is accessible at www.sec.gov.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

IGT will provide to all holders of its securities a hard copy of its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request through its website or in writing to International Game Technology PLC, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 10 Finsbury Square, Third Floor, London EC2A 1AF.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.69 percent and weekly performance of -12.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 934.55K shares, IGT reached to a volume of 3733923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $32 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

IGT stock trade performance evaluation

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, IGT shares dropped by -19.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.17 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.85, while it was recorded at 24.14 for the last single week of trading, and 28.84 for the last 200 days.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Game Technology PLC posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 33.45%.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.