SIGA Technologies Inc [SIGA] Revenue clocked in at $139.92 million, up 15.18% YTD: What’s Next?

SIGA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SIGA] price surged by 21.24 percent to reach at $1.13. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023.

• Increased Product Sales to $131 Million in 2023.

• Grew Pre-tax Operating Income to $84 Million in 2023.

The one-year SIGA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.36. The average equity rating for SIGA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SIGA Technologies Inc [SIGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIGA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIGA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.23.

SIGA Stock Performance Analysis:

SIGA Technologies Inc [SIGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.49. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 26.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for SIGA Technologies Inc [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SIGA Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

SIGA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.42.

SIGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc go to 1.00%.

SIGA Technologies Inc [SIGA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SIGA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SIGA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.