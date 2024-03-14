PBF Energy Inc [PBF] Is Currently 8.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] closed the trading session at $54.96. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 10:14 AM that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Bank Of America Refining Conference on March 14, 2024, and the Piper Sandler Annual Energy Conference on March 18-20, 2024.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.02 percent and weekly performance of 14.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 4724405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $51.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.57. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.81 for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.38, while it was recorded at 51.20 for the last single week of trading, and 45.91 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PBF Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc posted 2.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PBF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.