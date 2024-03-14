Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT] Is Currently -0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ocean Power Technologies [AMEX: OPTT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Continued Growth in Pipeline, Revenue, and Gross Profit Reported.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Ocean Power Technologies stock has also gained 1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPTT stock has declined by -2.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.21% and lost -7.31% year-on date.

The market cap for OPTT stock reached $17.22 million, with 56.26 million shares outstanding and 54.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.23K shares, OPTT reached a trading volume of 3835226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPTT shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPTT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

OPTT stock trade performance evaluation

Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, OPTT shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3035, while it was recorded at 0.2931 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4110 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocean Power Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.17 and a Current Ratio set at 3.55.

Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OPTT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OPTT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.