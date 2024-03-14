Needham lifts Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -0.59% or -0.15 points to close at $25.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3830059 shares. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Upstart Delivers Reservation and Deposit System for New Kia EV9 SUV.

Upstart selected as exclusive technology provider by Kia.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Kia used Upstart Auto Retail Build & Price Reservations as the exclusive reservation and deposit system for the launch of the new Kia EV9 SUV in the United States. The feature was available to all Kia dealers across the U.S.

The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded -19.75% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 3830059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $20.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -29.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.44, while it was recorded at 26.08 for the last single week of trading, and 33.73 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.