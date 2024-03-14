Market cap of SOS Limited ADR [SOS] reaches 442.83M – now what?

SOS Limited ADR [NYSE: SOS] closed the trading session at $1.48. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 9:15 AM that SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of $7.85 Million Public Offering.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), a multifaceted company that engages in the blockchain and cryptocurrency operations and commodity trading, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $7.85 million worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) and warrants in a public offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 5,233,332 ADSs and warrants to purchase 10,466,664 ADSs. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one ADS and one corresponding warrant will be $1.50. The gross proceeds to the Company from the follow-on offering are estimated to be $7.85 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The public offering is expected to close on or about March 15, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.83 percent and weekly performance of -41.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -60.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 317.30K shares, SOS reached to a volume of 4383434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited ADR [SOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOS shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.51.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited ADR [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.73. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -60.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.54 for SOS Limited ADR [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited ADR [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SOS Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.51 and a Current Ratio set at 10.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SOS Limited ADR [SOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited ADR posted 5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 18.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

SOS Limited ADR [SOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.