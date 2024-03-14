Market cap of Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] reaches 5.48B – now what?

Revolution Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: RVMD] slipped around -0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.25 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Revolution Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Progress.

Revolution Medicines to hold webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, RVMD reached a trading volume of 3584568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $38.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $31 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on RVMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 472.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25.

How has RVMD stock performed recently?

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.65 for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.27, while it was recorded at 32.70 for the last single week of trading, and 27.30 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Revolution Medicines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.06 and a Current Ratio set at 13.06.

Earnings analysis for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolution Medicines Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVMD.

Insider trade positions for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]

The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RVMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RVMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.