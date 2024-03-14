Market cap of Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] reaches 40.21B – now what?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.35. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:40 AM that Women’s History Month Spotlight: Marina Bay Sands’ Val Chua Highlights the Importance of Finding Mentors and Having Clear Purpose in Career Development.

As part of Women’s History Month 2024, Sands is featuring women who help drive the company’s success and exemplify its culture of professional growth and advancement. Val Chua joined Marina Bay Sands in 2008 and serves as executive director of communications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3808576 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Las Vegas Sands Corp stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for LVS stock reached $40.21 billion, with 753.45 million shares outstanding and 410.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 3808576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $63.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $69 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $71, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LVS stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LVS shares from 66 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.56, while it was recorded at 52.38 for the last single week of trading, and 51.76 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.